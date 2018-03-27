Investors Sell Boston Properties (BXP) on Strength (BXP)

Traders sold shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $15.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.43 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Boston Properties had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Boston Properties traded up $1.00 for the day and closed at $120.87

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18,278.44, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

