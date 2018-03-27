Andrew Sale Purchases 8,848 Shares of Invuity (IVTY) Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) VP Andrew Sale acquired 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,507.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,292.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85. Invuity has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.14.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Invuity had a negative return on equity of 380.14% and a negative net margin of 100.75%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. equities analysts predict that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVTY. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invuity in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invuity by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invuity by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invuity by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

