ION (CRYPTO:ION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $359,401.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. ION has a market capitalization of $46.10 million and approximately $359,401.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00028254 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124051 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010188 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,567,775 coins and its circulating supply is 20,667,775 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

