Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ IONS) traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. 1,555,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,654. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,986.75, a P/E ratio of -1,224.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $102,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $309,835.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,635 shares of company stock worth $5,615,581 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

