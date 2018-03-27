iPass (IPAS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iPass earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.663473860682 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get iPass alerts:

IPAS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 398,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,065. The company has a market cap of $27.25, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.02. iPass has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.51.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 282.05%. analysts anticipate that iPass will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAS shares. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of iPass in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iPass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iPass (IPAS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ipass-ipas-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.