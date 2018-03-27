Roger E. Susi Buys 1,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi acquired 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628. The firm has a market cap of $151.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.55. Iradimed Corp has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iradimed in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

