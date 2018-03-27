Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 498,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,109.79, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/iridium-communications-inc-irdm-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is engaged in providing global satellite communications services and products. The Company offers mobile voice and data communications services through satellite, and provides communications services offering true global coverage. It provides services to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations and consumers through its satellite network, which has over 70 in-orbit satellites with in orbit spares and related ground infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.