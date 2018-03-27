Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,701. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,274.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.25, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 3,594 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $52,688.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,125 shares in the company, valued at $866,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ironwood-pharmaceuticals-irwd-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.