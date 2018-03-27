iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.092799977888 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SHV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,312. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $110.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1042 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

