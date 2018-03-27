Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,649,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,535,000 after buying an additional 4,678,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,382,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,768,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,472 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,735,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,831,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,114,000.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf has a 1-year low of $1,920.01 and a 1-year high of $2,156.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

