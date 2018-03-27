Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosts Stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd accounts for 3.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,966,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,274 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter worth $590,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 2,302.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,539,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,582 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the third quarter worth $164,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 56.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,329,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period.

LQD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. 1,892,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,605. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $121.85. The firm has a market cap of $31,820.00 and a PE ratio of 15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.3303 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

