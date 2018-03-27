iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Raised by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Simply Money Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Simply Money Advisors now owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares alerts:

IEMG stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. iShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ishares-inc-iemg-shares-bought-by-edmonds-duncan-registered-investment-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.