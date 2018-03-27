iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index makes up 7.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index worth $40,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $80.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

