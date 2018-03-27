iShares Trust (IEFA) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares Trust (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. iShares Trust makes up 21.9% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $307,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Trust by 423.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. 886,401 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Trust has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ishares-trust-iefa-is-balentine-llcs-largest-position-updated.html.

