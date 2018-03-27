Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share by the bank on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of ITUB stock remained flat at $$15.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,103,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98,602.28, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Itau Unibanco has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.87%. analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Deutsche Bank raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Itau Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Itau Unibanco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 28,620,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

