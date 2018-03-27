Critical Analysis: Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) vs. Iteris (ITI)

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pitney Bowes and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pitney Bowes $3.55 billion 0.58 $261.34 million $1.40 7.84 Iteris $95.98 million 1.83 -$4.82 million ($0.13) -40.77

Pitney Bowes has higher revenue and earnings than Iteris. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pitney Bowes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pitney Bowes and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pitney Bowes 7.36% 388.23% 4.16% Iteris -4.32% -10.05% -6.41%

Dividends

Pitney Bowes pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Iteris does not pay a dividend. Pitney Bowes pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pitney Bowes and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pitney Bowes 1 1 1 0 2.00 Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. Iteris has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 72.17%. Given Iteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than Pitney Bowes.

Volatility & Risk

Pitney Bowes has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Pitney Bowes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pitney Bowes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pitney Bowes beats Iteris on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment provides mailing and office solutions; and financing services and supplies for small and medium businesses. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment also provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border e-commerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, and Web and partner channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment includes transportation engineering and consulting services, and the development of transportation management and traveler information systems for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry. The Performance Analytics segment includes iPeMS, its specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions, as well as ClearPath Weather, its road-maintenance applications, and ClearAg, its precision agriculture solutions.

