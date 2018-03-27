iTicoin (ITI) Market Capitalization Achieves $456,685.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.27 or 0.00183199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. iTicoin has a market cap of $456,685.00 and $85.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00724194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012849 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00147679 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. It is not currently possible to purchase iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

