Ituran (ITRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $36.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ituran an industry rank of 50 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ituran by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ituran by 47.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ituran in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ituran by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ituran by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 75,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,584. The company has a market capitalization of $750.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.78. Ituran has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter. Ituran had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 34.76%. analysts forecast that Ituran will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ituran’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

