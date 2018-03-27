Head-To-Head Contrast: Ituran (ITRN) & Digital Ally (DGLY)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ituran pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Digital Ally does not pay a dividend. Ituran pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally and Ituran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ituran 0 2 0 0 2.00

Digital Ally currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Ituran has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Ituran.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Ituran’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $16.58 million 1.07 -$12.71 million ($2.13) -1.20 Ituran $238.52 million 2.88 $43.79 million $2.09 15.69

Ituran has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Ituran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -80.08% -195.04% -64.01% Ituran 18.36% 34.76% 21.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Ituran shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ituran beats Digital Ally on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies. The Company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations, consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.

About Ituran

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

