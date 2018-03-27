J Samuel Crowley Sells 1,926 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Director J Samuel Crowley sold 1,926 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $76,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USM stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 146,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,818. The stock has a market cap of $3,503.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.75, a P/E/G ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.51. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/j-samuel-crowley-sells-1926-shares-of-united-states-cellular-corp-usm-stock.html.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.