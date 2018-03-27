Critical Contrast: Turning Point Brands (TPB) & Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS: JAPAY) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Turning Point Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.09 billion 2.91 $3.50 billion $0.98 14.18 Turning Point Brands $285.78 million 1.34 $20.20 million $1.04 19.18

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Brands. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 18.36% 15.03% 8.34% Turning Point Brands 7.07% 55.65% 8.75%

Volatility & Risk

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Japan Tobacco and Turning Point Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Turning Point Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Turning Point Brands has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Turning Point Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Japan Tobacco.

Dividends

Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Japan Tobacco does not pay a dividend. Turning Point Brands pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Japan Tobacco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tobacco products, primarily cigarettes in Japan and internationally. It also distributes imported tobacco products. The company offers its tobacco products primarily under the Winston, Camel, Mevius, LD, Benson & Hedges (B&H), Glamour, Sobranie, Silk Cut, Natural American Spirit, Seven Stars, Pianissimo, Peace, HOPE, and other brand names. In addition, it engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic diseases, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The companys pharmaceutical products include Riona tablets for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, Remitch capsules for pruritus, and KAYEXALATE dry syrup for hyperkalemia; FUTHAN for injection, a protease inhibitor; ANTEBATE, a topical corticosteroid; CEDARTOLEN sublingual immunotherapy drugs; MITICURE House Dust Mite sublingual tablets; and Truvada, Stribild, Genvoya, and Descovy combination tablets for HIV. Further, it manufactures and sells staple food products, including frozen noodles, frozen rice, packed-cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the United States. The Company operates in three segments smokeless products, smoking products and NewGen products. The smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes and related products; processes, packages and markets make-your-own (MYO) cigarette tobaccos; imports and markets finished cigars and MYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps, and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen products segment markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers and other related products, and distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker’s, Trophy, and VaporBeast.

