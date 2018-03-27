Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy producer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (OAS) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,632.87, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.78 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 174,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

