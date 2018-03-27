Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,554 Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,637.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $674.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.72%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

