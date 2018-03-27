Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CCJ stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3,550.26, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three segments: uranium, fuel services and NUKEM.

