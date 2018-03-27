Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

MAN stock opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,382.30, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $97.15 and a 52 week high of $136.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 7,127 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $846,972.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,547 shares of company stock worth $6,842,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

