Jefferies Group LLC Has $673,000 Stake in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

CONE stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,804.37, a P/E ratio of -53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.48 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently -176.84%.

In other news, insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 11,465 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $566,256.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,665.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

