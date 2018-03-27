Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (PGX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 935,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 872,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 384,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

