Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novartis (NVS)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.51.

NVS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 921,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,572. The firm has a market cap of $182,059.34, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novartis has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

