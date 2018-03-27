Jefferies Group Comments on Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

CRZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ CRZO) opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.06 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,261,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,717 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,102.0% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,500 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,560,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,543,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,040,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 784,124 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $168,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $191,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,304 shares of company stock worth $1,758,276. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

