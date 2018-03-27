Jefferies Group Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $397.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray set a $16.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ GPOR) opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,743.17, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,141,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,731,000 after buying an additional 1,881,196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,278,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,467,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,723 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 176.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 678,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 618,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

