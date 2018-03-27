Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0856

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $583,905.00 and $1,320.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS, EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00728744 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012509 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00148148 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028958 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is www.jetcoininstitute.com. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta, COSS and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

