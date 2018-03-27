Jingtum Tech (SWTC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Jingtum Tech (CURRENCY:SWTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Jingtum Tech coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Jingtum Tech has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $183,813.00 worth of Jingtum Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jingtum Tech has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00701183 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012532 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00145587 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182290 BTC.

Jingtum Tech Coin Profile

Jingtum Tech’s total supply is 599,999,999,999 coins. Jingtum Tech’s official Twitter account is @jingtum_tech. Jingtum Tech’s official website is www.jingtum.com.

Jingtum Tech Coin Trading

Jingtum Tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is not possible to purchase Jingtum Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jingtum Tech must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jingtum Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

