Jiyo Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million (JIYO)

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Jiyo coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jiyo has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Jiyo has a market cap of $2.74 million and $41,299.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001185 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002250 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Jiyo

Jiyo is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 18,614,619 coins and its circulating supply is 18,038,452 coins. The official website for Jiyo is www.jiyo.io.

Buying and Selling Jiyo

Jiyo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jiyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

