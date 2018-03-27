JobsCoin (JOBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One JobsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. JobsCoin has a market cap of $34,713.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00044200 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin (JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase JobsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

