Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher Sells 22,292 Shares

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher sold 22,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $330,590.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,489.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRZO stock remained flat at $$15.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,267,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,153. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.45, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 371,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) COO John Bradley Fisher Sells 22,292 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/john-bradley-fisher-sells-22292-shares-of-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-stock-updated.html.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.