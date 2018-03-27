John D. Cumming Acquires 2,372 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming acquired 2,372 shares of Crimson Wine Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $23,103.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CWGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 5,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 9.18. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (Crimson) is engaged in producing and selling ultra-premium and luxury wines. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale Sales and Direct to Consumer Sales. The Wholesale Sales segment includes all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate whereas Direct to Consumer Sales segment includes retail sales in the tasting room, remote sites and at on-site events, Wine Club sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

