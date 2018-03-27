Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $467,164.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,420.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66.

On Monday, March 12th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $472,064.69.

GILD stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,028. The company has a market cap of $95,418.06, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after buying an additional 5,026,015 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 230.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after buying an additional 3,434,450 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after buying an additional 3,257,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after buying an additional 3,148,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

