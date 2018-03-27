Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,228 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,535.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

