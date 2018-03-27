Bancolombia (CIB) PT Set at $41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $41.00 price target on Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised Bancolombia from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS raised Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9,964.66, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a $0.3585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 419.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after buying an additional 1,514,103 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

