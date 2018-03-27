JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Price Target to GBX 100

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 100 ($1.38) in a research note published on Friday, March 16th. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TALK. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.18) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.35) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.45) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 95 ($1.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 140 ($1.93).

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,230.00 and a P/E ratio of -2,825.00. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($3.04).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 32,710,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £34,999,999.60 ($48,355,898.87).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

