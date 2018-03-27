Jump Trading LLC Invests $326,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $94,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,034. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,768.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/jump-trading-llc-invests-326000-in-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv-updated.html.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.