Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (JEFI) Insider John Scott Purchases 4,670 Shares

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC (LON:JEFI) insider John Scott purchased 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £5,137 ($7,097.26).

John Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Scott purchased 4,365 shares of Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £5,107.05 ($7,055.89).

Shares of JEFI stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.62).

Jupiter Emerging&Frontier Income Tr Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth and income, both over the long term, through investment predominantly in companies exposed directly or indirectly to emerging markets and frontier markets worldwide.

