K Bro Linen (KBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.50

K Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$36.50 and last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 16167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.02.

KBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian raised K Bro Linen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on K Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised K Bro Linen from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $399.43, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.57.

K Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.17). K Bro Linen had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of C$47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.70 million.

About K Bro Linen

K Bro Linen Inc is a Canada-based owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities. The Company provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. The Company’s services include the processing, management and distribution of general and operating room linens (K Bro Operating Room (KOR) Services), including sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns and drapes, and other types of linen.

