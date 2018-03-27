K&S (SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. equinet set a €24.40 ($30.12) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a price target on shares of K&S in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.86 ($28.22).

K&S stock opened at €23.28 ($28.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,550.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. K&S has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 52 week high of €24.74 ($30.54).

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

