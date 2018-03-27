Kansas City Southern (KSU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the last six months. The uncertainty over NAFTA is a major overhang on the stock. Moreover, declining volumes at the Agriculture & Minerals units remain concerning. Further, adding to its woes are high operating expenses mainly due to the rise in fuel costs. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the 0.2% decline in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings. Detailed results should be out on Apr 20. We are, however, impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 293,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,962. The firm has a market cap of $11,137.00, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $114.85.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $660.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian D. Hancock sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.35 per share, with a total value of $104,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,341.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 452,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,151,000 after buying an additional 177,706 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4,730.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 458,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 448,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

