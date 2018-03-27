KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) PT Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli raised KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.89.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7,165.34, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 850,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 825,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,631,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,589 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 644,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 139,965.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 588,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 587,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

