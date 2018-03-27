Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,934.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007258 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA and Livecoin. Karbo has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $18,934.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.02402580 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015255 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 5,569,591 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbowanec is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.