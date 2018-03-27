KEMET (KEM) Shares Down 5.2%

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.85. 730,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,558,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on KEMET from $22.50 to $24.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KEMET has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Get KEMET alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 3.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.68 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $96,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,822 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,874.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,021. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth $108,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/kemet-kem-shares-down-5-2.html.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.