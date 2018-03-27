Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €111.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €111.00 ($137.04) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.43 ($144.97).

Shares of Rheinmetall (ETR RHM) opened at €113.00 ($139.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,820.00 and a P/E ratio of 23.06. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 12-month high of €116.80 ($144.20).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

