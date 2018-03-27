Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kewaunee Scientific earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.6994264564013 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KEQU stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. 4,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Kewaunee Scientific’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

In other Kewaunee Scientific news, Director Donald F. Shaw bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $57,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

